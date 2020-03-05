TNPL 2020 | Trichy Warriors to kick-off tournament against Tiruppur Tamizhans

Ruby Trichy Warriors are set to kick off the 2020 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier league against the Tiruppur Tamizhans on June 10 in Coimbatore. This first leg of the tournament will stay in Coimbatore, where seven matches will be held with the weekends hosting doubleheaders similar to IPL.

The bandwagon, much like the PKL, will stay in one city for seven matches, starting Wednesday till Sunday. Just like the Indian Premier League, the weekends will be host to double-headers.

The first leg of the tournament will be in Coimbatore, after which the tournament will move to Tirunelveli. Tirunelveli will be the host for the second week before the bandwagon moves to Dindigul, with Salem having the last say on the tournament.

The final leg will be played in Salem, with Dindigul hosting the eliminator and the first qualifier on the same day as a doubleheader. It will be hosted on July 8, with the second qualifier to be played in Tirunelveli on July 10. Following that, the city will also host the final on July 12, with defending champions Chennai Super Gillies looking to defend the title.