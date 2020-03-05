Reports | CAC questioned selectors' candidates on MS Dhoni’s future

Today at 10:27 AM
A BCCI official has revealed that a question on handling MS Dhoni’s future was common for the national selectors' interview carried out by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Venkatesh Prasad, Rajesh Chauhan, Sunil Joshi, and Harvinder Singh were the five candidates.
MS Dhoni has not played international cricket since the World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand in July. The former skipper is set to lead CSK in the IPL, beginning March 29. With the World T20 coming up in October in Australia, whether the legendary cricketer will once again don the India Blue is a question in the minds of fans and pundits alike.
During the interviews for two positions in the five-member national selection committee, the Madan Lal-led CAC posed this question to all five candidates. It is understood that the new BCCI regime under Sourav Ganguly is keen on a clear picture of Dhoni's future with the Indian team. Several reports also pointed out that if Dhoni has more than decent IPL, he would be in the reckoning for a spot in India's flight to Australia, come to this T20 World Cup.
"Yes, the CAC had one common question and that was about their call with regards to Mahendra Singh Dhoni and whether they will select him for the T20 World Cup. Dhoni is both a sensitive and tricky issue and that's why the question needed to be asked," a senior BCCI official told PTI.
Eventually, Joshi — as chairman — and Harvinder were named the two new selectors in the panel which includes Devang Gandhi, Jatin Pranjpe, and Sarandeep Singh.
