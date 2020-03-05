Reports | CAC questioned selectors' candidates on MS Dhoni’s future

MS Dhoni has not played international cricket since the World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand in July. The former skipper is set to lead CSK in the IPL, beginning March 29. With the World T20 coming up in October in Australia, whether the legendary cricketer will once again don the India Blue is a question in the minds of fans and pundits alike.

During the interviews for two positions in the five-member national selection committee, the Madan Lal-led CAC posed this question to all five candidates. It is understood that the new BCCI regime under Sourav Ganguly is keen on a clear picture of Dhoni's future with the Indian team. Several reports also pointed out that if Dhoni has more than decent IPL, he would be in the reckoning for a spot in India's flight to Australia, come to this T20 World Cup.