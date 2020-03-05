Reports | Ajit Agarkar next-in-line for selection committee role

Former cricketer Ajit Agarkar is understood to be next-in-line for a role in the national selection committee though his candidature for this time around was rejected due to the BCCI’s zonal policy. It is understood that neither Nayan Mongia and Maninder Singh will have to reapply in September.

A few in the cricketing fraternity were left surprised when the Indian cricket board (BCCI) decided to stick with its zonal policy during the shortlisting phase of the candidates for the two posts in the senior selection committee. This resulted in the likes of Agarkar, Mongia, and Maninder not being eligible for the job.

Agarkar was among the top contenders for the chairman post this time. As per the zonal system, the former India cricketer’s candidate was rejected because fellow Mumbaikar Jatin Paranjpe has eight months left in his stint. The next lot of selectors is likely to take charge after the T20 World Cup in November when the current lot’s — Paranjpe, Devang Gandhi, and Sarandeep Singh — tenures end.

However, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed to TOI that Agarkar’s application will stand for the next round of interviews. In fact, as per the report, all candidates from other zones who applied this time will not have to reapply in September. It is also learnt Agarkar still has aspirations to be the chairman of selectors if appointed for the job later this year.

"When the new selectors are brought in, the experience in international cricket will be re-evaluated and the chairman of the selectors could be appointed accordingly. The CAC will review the candidates after a one-year period and make the recommendations to the BCCI," a source said.