Mushfiqur Rahim named in Bangladesh squad for Zimbabwe T20Is

BCB have announced the 15-man squad for the Zimbabwe T20Is with the expected return of Mushfiqur Rahim, who declined to play the T20Is hosted by Pakistan due to security concerns. The series also marks the return of pacer Mohammad Saifuddin, who has not featured since September due to injury.

The Bangladesh selectors have picked experienced Mushfiqur Rahim and rookie Nasum Ahmed in the squad of 15 for the upcoming two-match T20 series against Zimbabwe. When Bangladesh toured Pakistan, Rahim had opted out of travelling to the neighbouring county due to security reasons, thereby missing Bangladesh's previous T20I assignment against them in a three-installment tour.

Apart from the inclusion of Rahim, tight powerplay spells during the Bangladesh Premier League earned left-arm spinner Nasum the spot in the national squad, despite the spinner effecting fewer dismissals than others.

Meanwhile, the selectors have also left out Nazmul Hossain after he sustained an injury during the last game against Zimbabwe, one that required stitches on his right hand. Speedster Rubel Hossain has also been left out of the squad for failing to live up to the selectors' expectations.

"We picked Nasum as he was one of the finds of the Bangladesh Premier League, and we need a left-arm spinner in the shorter format.. Mohammad Mithun had to pave way for Mushfiqur Rahim but that does not imply he is out of consideration in the shorter format," said Minhajul Abedin, BCB chief selector, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

The two T20I matches will be played on March 9 and 11 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Squad: Mahmudullah (C), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed