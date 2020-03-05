 user tracker image
    Legends react as Indian Women's team qualify for their first T20 World Cup finals

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:59 AM

    India are through to the maiden T20 World Cup final after the semi-final washout. India won all 4 games to top group A while England were 2nd in their group. India qualified for finals by virtue of their higher finish in group stages. Wishes pour in for Indian women's team for reaching the finals.

    Virat Kohli sends good luck message to women's team

    Rahul can't play women's cricket. So, 'Rahul can do anything' memes are not appreciated

    Sehwag is a mood

    A very very special tweet for our women's team

    What is the ideal way? One of their teams won the Cup without actually winning it and now one of their teams lost it without actually losing it.

    Into the finalsss!

    Anti-national

    Good luck girls

    Absolutely!

