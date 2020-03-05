Legends react as Indian Women's team qualify for their first T20 World Cup finals

Today at 11:59 AM
India are through to the maiden T20 World Cup final after the semi-final washout. India won all 4 games to top group A while England were 2nd in their group. India qualified for finals by virtue of their higher finish in group stages. Wishes pour in for Indian women's team for reaching the finals.
Virat Kohli sends good luck message to women's team
Congratulations to the Indian Women's team on qualifying for the @T20WorldCup final. We are proud of you girls and wish you all the luck for the finals. 🇮🇳👏 @BCCIWomen— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 5, 2020
Rahul can't play women's cricket. So, 'Rahul can do anything' memes are not appreciated
Congratulations to the Indian Women's team on reaching the @T20WorldCup final. Goodluck, get the cup home girls 🇮🇳🏆 @BCCIWomen— K L Rahul (@klrahul11) March 5, 2020
Sehwag is a mood
Would have loved seeing the semi-finals but Indra Devta ke aage kaun jeet sakta hai.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 5, 2020
Mehnat ka parinaam achha milta hai. A reward for Winning all the matches in the group stage. Congratulations @BCCIWomen and wishing you glory this Sunday #T20WorldCup
A very very special tweet for our women's team
Would have been great to see the match, but many congratulations to @BCCIWomen for making it to the finals of the #T20WorldCup . A reward for winning 4 out of 4 in the group stages. Wishing the girls the very best for the finals on #WomensDay— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 5, 2020
What is the ideal way? One of their teams won the Cup without actually winning it and now one of their teams lost it without actually losing it.
Not the ideal way of making the final but as I said in my previous tweet, it is a reward for topping the table and playing outstanding cricket. To beat Australia and New Zealand was special— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 5, 2020
Into the finalsss!
India through to their first-ever #WT20WC finals. Played like champions in the league phase and reaping rewards of the same in the face of relentless downpour. All the best for 8th. 🤗👍— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 5, 2020
Anti-national
I know the whole of India is rejoicing with our girls in the finals but spare a thought for @ECB_cricket women who have had the better of India in all world t20 games winning 5/5 and were the fancied team. My heart goes out to them.#INDvENG #T20WorldCup2020 #rains— Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) March 5, 2020
Good luck girls
Congratulations @BCCIWomen on reaching the #T20WorldCup finals! Wishing you lots of success & tremendous victory ahead. Way to go!— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 5, 2020
Absolutely!
As much as #TeamIndia would’ve wanted to win a proper game and march into the Final, you can’t take anything away from them.— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 5, 2020
They bossed the group stages and earned the advantage. Good luck girls, get the #T20WorldCup home!#INDvENG
