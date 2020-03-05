Jofra Archer extends deal with Sussex till 2022

Jofra Archer has signed a new two-year contract with Sussex, one that will effectively keep him in the club until the end of 2022. Archer, since making his first-class debut for Sussex in 2016, has not looked back and has established himself as one of the premier fast bowlers in the world.

From making his club debut in July 2016, Archer has never looked back and has established himself as one of the premier fast bowlers in the world. However, due to his national commitments with the England cricket team, the 24-year-old rarely gets to play for his County. Archer, in his first-class career, has racked up 166 wickets in 36 games.

"Sussex gave me my opportunity right at the beginning of my career, so I am very happy to commit long term to the club. I really do enjoy playing with everyone here at Sussex and it was really nice to come back down last year to play a few games with the lads. It's the same club that I left it as and it's nice to know nothing has changed. Sometimes people sit in my space in the dressing room now, but that's fine! It most definitely still feels special to pull on the Sussex shirt,” said Archer, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

The Barbados-born star rose to fame when he bowled the decisive Super Over that helped England to lift their maiden ICC Cricket World Cup title. The hosts beat New Zealand via the boundary count rule to win the elusive crown. It was Archer’s outstanding performances for the County that led to an England debut in May 2019 and coach Jason Gillespie and the team management are delighted to have him back.

"We're delighted that Jofra will continue to be with us at Sussex. I'm really looking forward to having him play for us when his England commitments allows. He loves playing for Sussex - he's like a kid in a candy store! We all love having him around, and seeing his improvements as a player has been great. Hopefully, we can play a role in helping him continue to get better," said Jason Gillespie.