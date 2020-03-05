IPL 2020 | CSK has helped me handle tough situation on or off field, reveals MS Dhoni

Legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni has revealed that his IPL franchise, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has helped him learn the art of handling tough situations on and off the field. Dhoni also commented on the love and respect he gets from the CSK fans down south, saying that it is indeed special.

Dhoni is set to end his sabbatical from competitive cricket when he will, once again, lead the CSK side in the upcoming edition of the IPL, with the opener against rivals Mumbai Indian at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29. Dhoni, who has won the IPL thrice with the Chennai-based team, has credited his franchise for making him a better person and player.

"...CSK has helped me improve in everything, whether it was being a human being or being a cricketer, handling situations that are tough both in and out of the field and how to be humble once you are doing well," Dhoni was quoted as saying on a show for the official broadcasting channel,” Dhoni was quoted saying for a promotional video by PTI.

Though he has been away from the game since India's semi-final exit from the ODI World Cup last year, the 38-year-old was welcomed with a rousing reception at the MA Chidambaram Stadium during his first training session with the team ahead of the event. Dhoni’s ardent CSK fans fondly call him 'Thala', and have showered all their love and respect for him over the years.

" 'Thala' basically means brother, so for me it's more the abstract of the fans, the love and affection towards me is the reflection of that. Whenever I am in Chennai or down South they never call me by my name, they address me as 'Thala' and the moment someone calls me 'Thala' they are showing their love and respect but at the same time he is a CSK fan," Dhoni added.