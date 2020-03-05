India women have the arsenal to lift title, believes Jhulan Goswami

Jhulan Goswami has put her money firmly behind the Indian team, saying that the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side have the arsenal to win their maiden Women's World T20 title. India qualified for the final after their semi-final clash against England got washed out at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

"It is great news. They have dominated the World Cup. They topped the group and made it to the semis. The semi-final was washed out but this is part of the game. Pressure will be there. World Cup final is the biggest stage. Handling the pressure is the key. They have played fearless cricket so far and I am hopeful they will continue playing good cricket and will win the World Cup," said Goswami, as quoted by Cricket Next.

Some might say India dogged a bullet against Heather Knight's England, as the Women in Blue, prior to the washed out fixture, had never beaten England in the competition. However, Goswami feels that now that now India are in the final, the real task would be to not get bogged down by the pressure of the big stage and keep playing fearless cricket.

The 35-year-old added that reaching the final is an achievement in itself and the fearless brand of cricket the team has played can help them win the trophy. Goswami also said the final at Melbourne on Sunday will be a great advertisement for the game as well as women's cricket in India.

"They should continue playing the fearless cricket they have been playing, the final will be in Melbourne and it will be a spectacle. I am hoping it will be a full house. This will be a great advertisement for women's cricket all over the world. Indian cricket will grow also," Jhulan concluded.