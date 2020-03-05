IND vs NZ | Confused Rishabh Pant played an unnatural game, states Farokh Engineer

Following India’s loss against New Zealand, Farokh Engineer opined that Rishabh Pant played an unnatural game because of the dilemma between defending and attacking. He further lauded Pant and called him naturally an overall package in comparison to the veteran Wriddhiman Saha, away from home.

The ongoing debate between Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant, in the recently concluded Test series between India and New Zealand, took a new turn. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was adamant that Pant was the first-choice keeper away from home and that Saha will continue to be no.1 at home. Former keeper-batsman Farokh Engineer revealed that the youngster was in a dilemma between playing his natural game and playing a defensive innings in the two-match Test series against New Zealand.

“The poor chap was in a dilemma. But when he was at sea, that’s when he should have tried to get behind the ball and play some shots. If I was captain, I would have told him to play his natural game more. He was playing an unnatural game,” he said, reported Hindustan Times.

However, Farokh agreed that Saha is naturally a better keeper than the left-handed Pant. He, too, was of the opinion that if the Tests are in India, it would be a better choice to start the experienced Saha over the youngster. And, according to him, it is purely because of the 35-year-old's superiority with the gloves behind the stump.

“Purely on wicketkeeping skills for a Test match, Saha is a better choice. If you compare the batting aspect, Pant can change the complexion of a game. So, playing Pant was not a bad idea. I wouldn’t say it was a disaster. He didn’t do anything wrong behind the stumps,” he added.

He went on to add that Pant tried to be flashy during the game, which cost him his wicket. In the first Test, Pant’s wicket was one of the most anti-climatic dismissals, after a miscommunication between him and Rahane led to an unfortunate run-out. In the second innings, he was out slogging late in the innings. In the second Test, nothing changed, with Pant continuing to throw his wicket to the Kiwi bowlers.

“He [Pant] kept getting beaten. He had to save the Test but at the same time, also needed to get some runs. Had he tried to be flashy, he would have been ostracised for throwing away his wicket.”