ICC WT20 World Cup | Would be nice to have reserve day in future, admits Harmanpreet Kaur

Though on the favourable end of the rain-abandoned first semi-final, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has admitted that it would be better to have a reserve day in future tournaments. India are through to their maiden T20 World Cup final ahead of England as they finished as winners in Group A.

The stage was set perfectly in Sydney. England, a powerhouse team in the women’s game, up against a young Indian side, who beat the likes of Australia and New Zealand — the other powerhouse names — en route the semis. As for India, this semi-final was a chance to avenge their loss to the same side at the same stage in the 2018 edition of the 50-over World Cup. However, it would be the rain gods who had the final say on proceedings. India are through, England are out, but cricket lost today.

“It is unfortunate not to get a game due to the weather. But that's how the rules go. In the future, it would be nice to have a reserve day. From day one, we knew that we have to win all the games because if in case we don't get any play in the semifinals, it will be hard for us. Credit to the team, we wanted to win all the games and we did it,” Harmanpreet said post-match, reported Cricbuzz.

Coming into the semis, the key question for India is if their key batsmen could finally turn it on, particularly the likes of Smriti Mandhana and the skipper herself. While Smriti has been getting out after looking good briefly, Harmanpreet has looked entirely out of sorts — something she admits. The Indians — including the skipper — have teenage sensation, Shafali Verma, to thank for the flying starts.

“Everybody is looking in great touch. Shafali and Smriti are giving us good starts, hoping they do it in the final too. Getting a good start is crucial because T20 is a short format and it's tough to come back once under pressure. We're looking positive in the nets, and looking to give our best. Unfortunately, both of us (her and Mandhana) couldn't produce the results but it's good to see others stepping up,” she said.

As for the Women in Blue, they await the winners of the second semi-final between Australia and South Africa to play the final showdown in front of a sold-out crowd at the MCG on March 8.

“It means a lot for us because it's our first final. As a team, we just want to go out there and play our best cricket. I feel that if we can play our best cricket, we will have a strong chance. We aren't thinking about whom we want to face and just focusing on our game,” Harmanpreet added.