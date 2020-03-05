Honour, privilege to serve my country in new role, says Sunil Joshi

Former India cricketer Sunil Joshi has admitted that it is an honour and privilege to serve the country in his latest role as the chairman of the senior national selection committee. Joshi was appointed to the committee by the Madan Lal-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Wednesday.

Since retiring from all forms of cricket in 2012, Joshi has played many roles — mentor, coach, and commentator — and to good effect. The left-arm spinner picked up 41 wickets in 15 Test appearances and 69 wickets in 69 matches. He returned with 615 wickets and 5129 runs from 160 first-class matches for Karnataka, in between captaining the side to Ranji Trophy glory during the 1998-99 season as well.

Joshi's tryst with coaching began in the 2011-12 season with the Hyderabad team, marshalling the team into the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals that year. Since then, he has coached in Oman, USA, and Bangladesh. On the domestic front, Joshi has been associated with Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh. The 49-year-old was named as the spin bowling coach of IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab for the upcoming season, but with the BCCI role, he will have to forgo the IPL assignment.

"It's an honour and privilege to serve my beloved country in a new role. I'm grateful to the CAC led by chairman Madan Lal and members RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik for the faith and confidence they have shown in me. I look forward to the new challenge with commitment and conviction," Joshi said after taking charge, reported TOI.

Fellow Karnataka player Venkatesh Prasad who served as the chairman for the junior selection committee congratulated Joshi for his new-role. He also expressed that his application was on the back of his credentials for the Indian team.

"I applied for the post because I believe I have the credentials. It was up to the CAC to pick the candidate they thought was best suited. I extend my heartiest congratulations to Sunil and wish him the very best for the new role," said Prasad, reported TOI.