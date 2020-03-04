Women’s World T20 | No reserve day for semi-finals, confirms ICC

Today at 12:44 PM
Despite weather expected to play spoilsport on Thursday, the ICC have turned down Cricket Australia’s request to accommodate a reserve day for the semis. Should the semis get washed out, India and South Africa will automatically progress to the final, having topped their respective groups.
The semi-finals of the ICC Women’s World T20 2020 are scheduled to be played on Thursday, February 5, with India Women taking on England Women and South Africa Women taking on Australia Women. Keeping in mind the heavy rain forecasts for Sydney on Thursday, which could potentially wash out the semis, Cricket Australia (CA) had written to the ICC in the hope of the council organizing a reserve day for the encounters. However, the ICC have turned down the Australian board’s request, citing that reserve day for semis would unnecessarily extend the length of the competition.
“The ICC T20 World Cups are short, sharp events where reserve days are factored in for the final. Allowing for any other reserve days would have extended the length of the event, which isn’t feasible. There is a clear and fair alternative should there be no play in any of the semifinals with the winner of the group progressing,” said an ICC spokesperson, reported Sporstar.
The bad weather situation in Sydney also saw both the matches on Tuesday - Pakistan vs Thailand and West Indies vs South Africa - being abandoned. Should there be no play possible on Thursday, India Women and South Africa Women will progress directly to the final, in the virtue of having topped their respective groups. The final will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Sunday, March 8.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Icc Womens T 20 World Cup 2020
- India Women Cricket Team
- Australia Women Cricket Team
- South Africa Women Cricket Team
- England Women Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.