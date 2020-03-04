Women’s World T20 | No reserve day for semi-finals, confirms ICC

The semi-finals of the ICC Women’s World T20 2020 are scheduled to be played on Thursday, February 5, with India Women taking on England Women and South Africa Women taking on Australia Women. Keeping in mind the heavy rain forecasts for Sydney on Thursday, which could potentially wash out the semis, Cricket Australia (CA) had written to the ICC in the hope of the council organizing a reserve day for the encounters. However, the ICC have turned down the Australian board’s request, citing that reserve day for semis would unnecessarily extend the length of the competition.