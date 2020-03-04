 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Lasith Malinga's 'perfect' yorker to welcome Andre Russell back to T20Is

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:27 PM

    The first T20I in Pallekele saw the return of Andre Russell to T20I cricket after a 18-month hiatus and Lasith Malinga welcomed Dre Russ back to T20I cricket in his own style. The Lankan wizard bowled an inch-perfect yorker to bamboozle Russell and the Twitterati lost their mind over the same.

    That went like a rocket!

    Boom! What a cracking delvery.

    Russel had no clue whatsoever!

    Exactly! You are right.

    IPL Is near and everyone has to! :P

    Great piece of bowling by the yorker specialist!

