Twitter reacts to Lasith Malinga's 'perfect' yorker to welcome Andre Russell back to T20Is
Today at 8:27 PM
The first T20I in Pallekele saw the return of Andre Russell to T20I cricket after a 18-month hiatus and Lasith Malinga welcomed Dre Russ back to T20I cricket in his own style. The Lankan wizard bowled an inch-perfect yorker to bamboozle Russell and the Twitterati lost their mind over the same.
That went like a rocket!
March 4, 2020
Malinga > Russell. Thanks 🙏😃— Ranjit Jha @Cricket (@RanjitJ17645795) March 4, 2020
Boom! What a cracking delvery.
Still malinga nailing Yorkers! Will he produce impact performance on this World Cup? @mufaddal_vohra @The_BeardMan_ @CricCrazyJohns @Boomrah_ @daniel86cricket— sriram k (@06ramK) March 4, 2020
Russel had no clue whatsoever!
Malinga does what he always does! Cleans up Andre Russell with a yorker! Been doing it for years now with unbelievable regularity! WOW every time! #SLvsWI— RK (@RK_sports) March 4, 2020
Exactly! You are right.
Malinga reminds us everyday who is the best! 🔥— Cricket Trash (@CricketTrash) March 4, 2020
This form from Malinga is enough 💙— hitman (@urstruly_ro45) March 4, 2020
IPL Is near and everyone has to! :P
malinga bhi form mein aagaya kya— Ojas (@Ojasism) March 4, 2020
Great piece of bowling by the yorker specialist!
That wicket of Andre Russel by Malinga just tells you that he is truly a legend!— Sunil Kendenti (@SunilKendenti) March 4, 2020
Perfect Yorker to get rid of dangerous Russel. #SLvsWI
