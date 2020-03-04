Sunil Joshi named as new chairman of selectors

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshna Naik, on Wednesday, confirmed that former India cricketer Sunil Joshi has been named as the new chairman of selectors. Meanwhile, Harvinder Singh has also been named as a part of the selection committee.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), a three-member committee comprising Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshna Naik, who met at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Wednesday, have named former India cricketers Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh as a part of the new men’s selection committee panel.

Joshi has also been named as the new chairman of selectors. The three-member CAC was appointed last month and had been given the responsibility to pick the new selection committee and the chairman, post the conclusion of the tenure of former chairman of selectors MSK Prasad.

“The CAC has recommended the following candidates for the senior men’s selection committee panel: Mr Sunil Joshi and Mr Harvinder Singh,” read a BCCI release.

“The committee further recommended Mr Sunil Joshi for the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee. The CAC will review the candidates after a one-year period and make the recommendations to the BCCI," added the release.

“The two new members will join Mr Devang Gandhi, Mr Sarandeep Singh and Mr Jatin Paranjape, who will finish their term later this year, in the selection committee,” the release further stated.

Joshi represented India in 84 international matches between 1996 to 2001, while Harvinder played 3 Tests and 16 ODIs for the country between 1998 and 2001.