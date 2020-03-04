Reports | BCCI yet to create contingency plans for coronavirus threat in IPL

Following the massive outbreak of the coronavirus in the South East Asian countries, reports suggest that the BCCI are yet to create a contingency plan to tackle the threat of the virus in the IPL. With just 24 days left for IPL, the board is likely to address the matter in this week’s meeting.

Coronavirus has taken the entire world by storm, cancelling some of the top sporting events around the world. This time, as per the reports, the virus is likely to have a major effect on BCCI’s marquee T20 event - Indian Premier League (IPL). With only 24 days left before the start of the tournament, the report added that the board has not yet met regarding the tackling of the issue with several parties travelling from all parts of the world.

More than 70 overseas cricketers, several commentators, match referees, panellists and media outlets from across the world are set to be India during the cash-rich tournament. However, owing to the widespread of the virus, the BCCI has not yet set a global restriction in terms of travel alongside the business aspect of the tournament.

"With the kind of global travel restrictions that are coming into effect, it is surprising that the BCCI hasn't yet sat down and started talking about it," sources told TOI.

The report further added that the board is informally taking a note on the situation around the globe. With the business aspect, the tournament’s title sponsors, VIVO would be unable to get enough phones to be sold during the tournament with the restrictions in play.

"Just as an example, look at Vivo, the title sponsors. Will they manage to get enough phones to sell? Something as simple as that because everything and anything to do with China is shut," say those tracking developments, reported TOI.

"What BCCI has certainly identified so far is the problem at large. Even if a single player is found affected, everything around him, the entire ecosystem will be quarantined. One can imagine the scales and the risks attached to it. It's important to address the issue," a source added.

With only three weeks before the tournament, the board are set to meet formally this week where the threat of the virus will be a vital topic of discussion.