Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Bengal have got best bowling attack in country, raves coach Arun Lal

Bengal coach Arun Lal has raved about the pace bowling attack of his side, stating they've got the best attack in the country, after his side made it to the Ranji Trophy final after 13 years. Lal was not surprised to see how the young Bengal attack dominated a batting powerhouse like Karnataka.

The Bengal Ranji team displayed outstanding skills with the ball as they made it to the Ranji Trophy final after 13 years. Although the batting unit did not fire consistently this season, the bowlers more than made up with their sterling show. Playing without the suspended pacer Ashok Dinda, their leading wicket taker for last eight seasons, the three-pronged Bengal pace attack which had the likes of Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep once again were up for the task, taking all the 20 wickets on offer.

Coach Arun Lal was not surprised to see how the young Bengal attack dominated a batting powerhouse like Karnataka with all the 20 wickets being picked up by the pacers.

"I have felt from the start of the season that we have the best attack in the country. Nobody comes anywhere near us. We believe we have got a fabulous bunch of boys. I feel we are still playing way below our potential. God helps the opposition when we get everything right," said Lal, as quoted by Times of India.

"The boys worked very hard this time. They used to run 25 rounds initially. The focus was on building power, strength and fitness," he added.

Bengal, who won their previous Ranji title during Sourav Ganguly's debut season way back in 1989-90, had lost to Mumbai by 132 runs in their last final appearance in 2007. They will face Saurashtra in the final from March 9, which will be an away match for the side.