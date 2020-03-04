PAK VS BAN | PCB reschedules Karachi ODI following BCB request

Today at 8:11 PM
The PCB have confirmed the rescheduling of the one-off One-Day International between Pakistan and Bangladesh to get more time to prepare for the second ICC World Test Championship Test, which commences from April 5. Pakistan are sitting fifth on the table while Bangladesh are yet to register a win.
The PCB have confirmed that the one-off One-Day International against Bangladesh has been rescheduled from April 3 to April 1. The move was initiated to give Bangladesh more time to prepare for the second ICC World Test Championship Test commencing from April 5.
Bangladesh will arrive in Karachi on March 29, and remain there till the end of the Test match. Pakistan won the first Test in Rawalpindi by an innings and 44 runs. Pakistan is currently sitting fifth on the points table with 140 points from five Tests. A win in Karachi will help Pakistan leapfrog New Zealand (180 points in seven Tests) and England (146 points in nine Tests) into third place. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are yet to register a win in the maiden Test Championship cycle.
"The PCB is always happy to facilitate wherever it can and will be delighted to host the Bangladesh men's national team for additional days in Karachi. There is already a lot of excitement and buzz about the upcoming international matches and the PCB expects the quality of cricket will live up to the expectations of the fans and followers,” said Zakir Khan, the PCB Director as quoted by Cricbuzz.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.