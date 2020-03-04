PAK vs BAN | BCB to discuss with PCB about coronavirus situation

Bangladesh Cricket Board will be discussing with the Pakistan Cricket Board and will decide on the last phase of their three-part tour of the country. The talks are in relation to suspected cases of coronavirus spreading across in Sindh as school were directed to remain closed till March 13.

Bangladesh Cricket Board is concerned about the spread of coronavirus around the globe as the traces of it were found in the Sindh region of Pakistan as well. Bangladesh Cricket Board will be holding talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board and will study the situation before taking a call on whether or not to send the team to Pakistan. BCB media committee chairman Jalal Yunus said that for them players safety comes as the first priority.

"For us players' safety comes as the first priority and we are not going to compromise with it at any cost," said BCB media committee chairman Jalal Yunus, reported Cricbuzz.

"We will talk with PCB in this regard and if we see that there is any threat then certainly we will not send our team to Pakistan. But at the moment it is too early to make a decision in this regard as we still have time on our hands," said Yunus.

The last phase of the tour is set to be held in April with a one-off ODI on 3rd, followed by the second Test from April 5 with both matches to be played in Karachi. Pakistan has so far confirmed five cases of coronavirus, including two in Karachi.