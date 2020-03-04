IND vs NZ | Virat Kohli doesn’t have hand-eye coordination issues, admits Virender Sehwag

After Virat Kohli’s disastrous New Zealand tour, former cricketer Virender Sehwag came to his rescue by admitting that the Indian batsman does not have an issue with hand-eye coordination. Sehwag also admitted that it is lack of form which Kohli will get through eventually before he starts scoring.

A solitary half-century in 11 innings - coming in the first ODI against New Zealand, Virat Kohli’s recent form has everyone talking. After former cricketer, Kapil Dev suggested that the Indian skipper must work on his hand-eye coordination, former Delhi-team mate Virender Sehwag has come to Kohli’s rescue. Sehwag admitted that it is just a case of lack of form that has caused the Indian skipper some worry and not an issue with hand-eye coordination. In the Test series, the 31-year-old averaged 9.50 in two Tests, scoring 38 runs against New Zealand.

“Virat certainly doesn’t have hand-eye coordination issues. Your hand-eye issue deteriorates over a period of time. Not overnight. I am sure it is just lack of form. Also, he has got out to good deliveries,” he said, reported Sportstar.

This is the second time that the Indian skipper has failed outside the sub-continent with his first failure coming in the series against England in 2014. In 2014, the English pacer James Anderson was a constant menace to Kohli, dismissing him throughout the series. However, in New Zealand, Sehwag believes that it is the seam that has caused Kohli some issues.

“Here (in New Zealand) the ball has seamed a lot and if you are not getting runs then the challenge multiplies. Of course, you can adapt, playing more on the front foot, by leaving the ball. For me, it is important to know which ball to leave and you can do that when you are feeling confident. The pressure also may have got to Virat,” he added.

Sehwag weighed in on Kohli’s opinion that his form is not a major concern, addressing him too good to be allowing the bad patch get to him. With India’s next Test assignment coming away in Australia, India would require an in-form Kohli to get them over the line.

“When countering difficult times, you have to be patient and back your instincts. I am sure Kohli will find his way back. He is too good to allow this bad patch to continue," he concluded.