IND vs NZ | India playing with Saha’s career by elevating Rishabh Pant, opines Sandeep Patil

Former chief selector Sandeep Patil voiced out his opinion that the management is playing with the career of the wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha whilst promoting Rishabh Pant. He further added that Saha would always be his first-choice keeper for the national team due to experience.

The choice between the two keepers Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha has put the Indian selectors under pressure. However, just ahead of the Test series against New Zealand, Indian coach Ravi Shastri came out and said that Pant would be preferred ahead of the experienced keeper Saha.

Shastri also pointed out that it purely boils down to who can bat better, with Pant giving the Indian team an edge in the batting department. However, former selector Sandeep Patil disagrees with the Indian coach, voicing out that the management is playing with Saha’s career.

“You are promoting Rishabh Pant, but playing with the career of Wriddhiman Saha,” he told mid.day.com, reported Hindustan Times.

The former selector added that the management must continue backing Saha in overseas conditions, which will help him improve his confidence. In the two Tests against New Zealand, the left-handed Pant scored 60 runs, including a high score of 25.

Saha’s last appearance outside Asia coming in the 2018 series against South Africa, where he scored eight runs in two innings. However, the most significant knock for Saha outside Asia came against West Indies in 2016, where he averaged 51.25, scoring 205 runs in four Tests.

“Saha will be always be my first choice as wicket-keeper simply because you need experience and he is more experienced. Saha has also always rescued the team so why are you taking away his batting confidence? I know what Saha is capable of; I was in the West Indies when he scored that hundred,” added Patil.