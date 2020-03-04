AUS vs NZ | Pace trio of Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry return for Australia ODIs

Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry all return to New Zealand's one day squad for the Chappell Hadlee Trophy series against Australia starting March 13 2020. The fast bowlers were excluded from the Kiwi squad as they were serving an injury and waiting to get fit and be back on the track.

As Boult, Ferguson suffered a calf strain while Henry broke his thumb as the Black Caps were blighted by absences during a 3-0 Test series defeat in Australia. The fast-bowling trio also missed the ODI games against India on home soil through injury, though Boult did feature in the two Tests that followed against the same opponents after recovering from a broken hand. Black Caps coach Gary Stead expressed his delight on the comeback of this trio who spearheaded New Zealand’s run to the Cricket World Cup final last year.

They are all available for the upcoming three one-dayers against their trans-Tasman rivals. The first two fixtures take place in Sydney on March 13 and 15, with the finale in Hobart five days later. Seamers Hamish Bennett and Kyle Jamieson are also in a 15-man squad, along with spinners Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi. With all these players coming in the squad the coach is convinced that their one-day unit is a pretty settled one with plenty of experience.

"Playing Australia in Australia is one of the great challenges in world cricket and you know you will be severely tested in all aspects of the game," said Black Caps coach Gary Stead. Our one-day unit is a pretty settled one with plenty of experience and I think that showed in the recent series against India. Kyle's made every post a winner since his international debut this season and he’ll be a handy asset to have in Australia," expressed Gary Stead.

New Zealand will be playing three one day internationals in Australia, starting March 13.