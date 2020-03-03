Why isn't Virat Kohli’s aggression questioned when he does well, asks Rajkumar Sharma

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma defended his ward's on-field demeanour in New Zealand, questioning the critics’ silence when the Indian skipper performs well with the bat too. Sharma also backed Kohli to end his lean patch during the upcoming ODI series against South Africa.

Kohli’s aggression on-field is not an item that has just popped up on the radar of the cricketing fraternity. Over the years many have taken to various platforms to voice their opinions on their matter too.

However, there was a widespread negative reaction to Kohli’s animated celebrations when his opposite number Kane Williamson was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah on day two of the second Test at Christchurch. Kohli also gestured to the crowd to keep hush as Williamson walked back for three. Sharma, however, does not believe his childhood student ever crossed the thin line between aggression and misbehaviour.

"When he (Kohli) is doing well with the same aggression for the country, then everyone appreciates it. I have always believed that yes, aggression is his strength, but there is a thin line between aggression and 'battamizi' (misbehaviour). He never crosses that line, and he should not. Aggression pumps him up to do well," Sharma told PTI.

Sharma, who is currently coaching Bank of Baroda in the DY Patil T20 Cup being held in Mumbai, reckons the reaction has more to do with the string of low scores — across formats — from Kohli’s bat. But even as numbers indicate Kohli’s worst-ever run — worse than that disastrous English summer in 2014 — Sharma is unperturbed and feels that the Indian captain is too good a player not to bounce back.

"Every player goes through a lean patch. There is something called the law of averages in cricket. Maybe, that has caught up. There is nothing to worry about. He is too good a player and he knows where it is going wrong. We have already discussed that. He will be back. He is a magnificent player. In the upcoming (ODI) series (against South Africa), he will show what he is capable of," he said.

The 54-year-old did not stop himself from praising the excellent Kiwi bowling attack, who had worked out each and every Indian batsman to a tee.

"I keep speaking to him a lot, and especially at a time like this, we talk even more. He has been batting well, but is unfortunately getting out. We must credit the New Zealand bowlers that they have laid a good trap, planned a good strategy for all the Indian batsmen, not just him (Virat)," Sharma added.