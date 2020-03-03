Twitter reacts to Shadab Khan blasting fielder split-seconds before his accurate run-out

PSL is once again getting the limelight for the wrong reasons and this time it was for Shadab Khan blasting Rizwan Hussain for not throwing at the right end just seconds before his direct hit. Shadab wanted Rizwan to hurl it at the keeper to get the in-form batsman Chadwick Walton out.

Pakistan Super League is a gift that keeps on giving the fans their daily dose of entertainment. Days after Azam Khan was trolled for reaching the crease holding his bat upside down during Quetta Gladiators’ encounter, Shadab Khan was the centre of the attention. Iftikhar Ahmed hit the ball straight to the point fielder Rizwan and took off for a quick single in an attempt to give the strike to the in-form batsman Chadwick Walton. Rizwan attacked the ball and as he was about to throw it towards the non-striker’s end, Islamabad United’s skipper Shadab was pointing fingers and giving the fielder earful.

The all-rounder wanted his batsmen to throw it down towards the striker’s end to dismiss Walton, instead of the Pakistani batsman Iftikhar. Walton was batting on seven after having faced six balls earlier in the innings and was the key man for Karachi Kings. In the end, Rizwan’s accurate throw caught Iftikhar at the non-striker’s end short of his crease. Following that, Shadab’s reaction changed from being furious to a confused one in a matter of a few seconds. Despite the sharp fielding performance, the hosts failed to defend a total of 183 in the 14th match of the PSL season.

This is how cricket fans on Twitter reacted on the incident:

1. Shadab Khan shouts angrily at Rizwan Hussain for throwing the ball at the wrong end.



2. Turns around to see the ball has hit the stumps.



3. Batsman is run out.



