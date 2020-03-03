Twitter reacts to Hardik Pandya’s ‘whirlwind’ 37 ball century in DY Patil Tournament

Today at 6:53 PM
After nearly being away from action for four months, Hardik Pandya made an instant impact in the DY Patil Tournament in the Reliance 1 colours, scoring a 37-ball century. The all-rounder’s knock had ten sixes and eight fours, scoring 105 off 39 deliveries, adding to his cameo in the previous games.
37 ball Hundred For Hardik Pandya 🔥 #DYPATILT20— Sujoy (@SujoyBarg07) March 3, 2020
A century off just 37 balls! Hardik Pandya goes berserk in DY Patil T20 Cup https://t.co/HOxofS6JEE pic.twitter.com/H6Riq7lWav— The Secular (@TheSecular_News) March 3, 2020
Hardik Pandya 105(39) while playing for Reliance against CAG in the DY Patil T20 tournament. 8 fours and 10 sixes 😍😍😍— Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) March 3, 2020
Hundred for Hardik Pandya @hardikpandya7 in DY Patil T20 Cup 2020 against CAG #DYPatilCup #T20 pic.twitter.com/UIi15XHoxh— Bhaskar Ganekar (@BhaskarGanekar) March 3, 2020
A great innings on comeback from Hardik Pandya, he made 38 from just 25 balls in DY Patil T20 Tournament with 4 SIXES. pic.twitter.com/8WAf4KJKnz— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 28, 2020
Hundred for Hardik Pandya, 101* from just 37 balls including 7 fours and 10 sixes against CAG in #DYPatilT20 pic.twitter.com/0pf7e8lzKJ— 𝐌𝐫.𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐳𝐚𝐧 (@tarzan_off) March 3, 2020
Hundred for @hardikpandya7 of 37 balls 🔥#DYPATILT20— Bittuuu ! (@tharungstars) March 3, 2020
Hardik Pandya took just 37 balls to hit a century in the DY Patil T20 Cup.@hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/5JDcPNxaxv— Troll Cricket (@TrollCricket3) March 3, 2020
Hardik Pandya is back with a bang!!— Riya (@readubey) March 3, 2020
Scored a century just off 37 balls in DY Patil T20. 💯🔥 pic.twitter.com/4j1fqSf05s
March 3, 2020
