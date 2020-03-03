 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Hardik Pandya’s ‘whirlwind’ 37 ball century in DY Patil Tournament

    Twitter

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:53 PM

    After nearly being away from action for four months, Hardik Pandya made an instant impact in the DY Patil Tournament in the Reliance 1 colours, scoring a 37-ball century. The all-rounder’s knock had ten sixes and eight fours, scoring 105 off 39 deliveries, adding to his cameo in the previous games.

    Mass!🔥

    Back with a bang!🔥

    Monsterous hitting from Hardik!

    Whadda blistering knock!😍

    Hardik was toying the bowlers!

    This is savage from Hardik!

    Can't wait to see him back in Indian team!

    Lit AF!🔥

    This is some serious hitting!🔥

    MI fans right now:

