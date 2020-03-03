Reports | Wriddhiman Saha to play for Bengal in Ranji Trophy finals

India Test wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha included in Bengal’s squad for the Ranji Trophy final starting on March 9. Wriddhiman Saha is likely to be included in the lineup and will be replacing the opener Abhishek Raman who is currently struggling with his form and not scoring many runs.

India’s number one wicket-keeper Saha has recovered from surgery on his right ring finger which he had sustained during the historic Day/Night Eden Test against Bangladesh. However, he was not included in the playing XI in India’s recent 0-2 debacle in New Zealand. The Indian management persisted with the left-handed keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant over the experienced Saha, for a batting edge. Following India's loss, Saha is now free to play in the Ranji Trophy final for Bengal, after their defeated Karnataka in the semi-finals.

Saha last played for Bengal in the 2017-18 Ranji season where he averaged 38.33 from four matches. However, Saha has been included in Bengal’s squad for their Ranji Trophy final which is scheduled on March 9 2020. The report added that the Indian keeper will replace the opener, Abhishek Raman in the playing XI in the finals of the long-domestic season.

The selectors also named uncapped batsman Sudip Gharami with injured Koushik Ghosh and youngster Golam Mustafa being the only two omissions from the 16-member squad, which beat Karnataka in the semi-final.

Bengal pace attack brilliantly complemented Anustup Majumdar’s unbeaten 149 to thrash a star-studded Karnataka by 174 runs inside four days and make their first Ranji Trophy final in 13 years. Bengal will face the winners of the other semi-final between Saurashtra and Gujarat in an away match.