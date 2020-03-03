Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | GUJ v SAU - Arpit Vasavada puts Saurashtra on the brink to final

A scintillating century from middle-order batsman Arpit Vasavada put Saurashtra on the brink of making to successive Ranji Trophy finals ahead of Gujarat in the first semi-final at Rajkot. In pursuit of 320, Gujarat lost an early wicket in the few overs before stumps on the fourth day.

Brief scores:Saurashtra 304 all-out in 127.4 overs (Sheldon Jackson 103; Arzan Nagwaswalla 5-81) & 274 all-out in 98.4 overs (Arpit Vasavada 139; Chintan Gaja 7-71) need 9 wickets to beat Gujarat 252 all-out in 87.3 overs (Rujul Bhatt 71; Jaydev Unadkat 3-86) & 7/1 in 9 overs (Samit Gohel 5*; Jaydev Unadkat 1-6).

Day three was all about how Chintan Gaja single-handedly brought Gujarat back into the game. The fourth day, however, belonged solely to a gritty left-hander turning his fortunes around from a first-ball duck in the first innings to emerge as Saurashtra’s hero. Glimpses of what was to come from Arpit’s bat was already on display when and Chetan Sakariya lifted their side from 15 for five to 66 for five in the last session yesterday. Sakariya fell just before the hour mark, but not before having made a useful 45.

At 105 for six, with their lead still, only at 157, Saurashtra needed to start mending their ship again. Vasavada did not give up and, with Chirag Jani for company, the southpaw carried the hosts past the 200-mark. Jani completed his half-century but fell soon after, while Vasavada, who completed his ton which included 16 fours and a six, carried on. Saurashtra were eventually dismissed for 274 — Chintan finishing with seven wickets — leaving Gujarat a target of 327.

The visitors’ opening batsmen Samit Gohel and Priyank Panchal strode out in a bid to survive 10-odd overs, but Panchal was back in the hut after facing his first ball. He sliced one to DA Jadeja at point off Jaydev Unadkat — No.58 of the season for the Saurashtra skipper. Saurashtra seized the opportunity and stemmed the run-flow completely as the visitors reached 7 for one at stumps.

Nine wickets or a draw — either way will do for last year’s finalists — but Gujarat have a mountain to climb and they have no choice but go for it at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.