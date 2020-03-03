Our batsmen not playing their natural game is not acceptable, says Sandeep Patil

Former chairman of selectors Sandip Patel admitted his disappointment with the way the Indian batsmen refused to play their natural game and struggled in New Zealand. India lost both the matches to New Zealand in tame fashion — their first losses in the ICC World Test Championship.

Team India are the world’s No.1-ranked Test team but they barely looked a shadow of their true self when they were whitewashed at the hands of the Kiwis. For Patil, the star-studded batting line-up played well within their own free-flowing game is what is most disappointing.

“New Zealand beat us convincingly [2-0] and it was painful to see our batsmen not playing their natural game. To me, this was beyond comprehension. Doing what comes naturally to you is the only way you can put runs on the board. All of them have played enough cricket to adjust. Here, you are prodding, prodding, leaving and leaving more balls and score 10 runs in 70 balls—not acceptable. Not for a moment I am saying be reckless or flashy. You just cannot go into a shell. These guys are brilliant cricketers [so it’s all the more distressing],” Patil told mid-day.

Patil rightly noted that the world’s best side is not just one that dominates in home conditions but can find success in all conditions. The 63-year-old is also not keen on the cliche statements that will be released by the team management and head coach, Ravi Shastri.

“I am aware that teams struggle against us but if you want to be the No.1 team in the world, you have to succeed in all conditions. Are we going to be the No.1 team only at home? Ravi Shastri [head coach] will soon come up with a statement and say we have learnt our lessons and we will take the positives. But what will happen,” Patil added.