IPL 2020 | Can’t wait to sit besides Ponting chatting cricket, reveals Alex Carey

Delhi Capitals’ new recruit wicketkeeper Alex Carey said that he can’t wait even if he is not playing, to just sit alongside Ricky Ponting and chat cricket with the Australian great in the upcoming season of the IPL on Tuesday. Alex Carey will debut in the IPL with the Capitals in the 2020 season.

Alex Carey, who was a part of Australia’s World Cup team last summer, will make his debut in the cash-rich IPL this season after the Delhi based franchise purchased him for Rs 2.40 crore in the player auction. Carey on Tuesday said he is eager to soak up the cricketing prowess of coach and Australia great Ricky Ponting and improve his game in the subcontinent in the upcoming season of the IPL, starting March 29.

“I can’t wait, even if I’m not playing, to just sit alongside him (Ponting) and chat cricket with him. I’ll probably hang out of his pocket for the few months that I’m there. Delhi are really strong at the top with the openers and Rishabh Pant at number four so if there’s an opportunity, it’d be at five or six. Which is great for me, if I can keep improving my game in the subcontinent,” revealed Carey, reported Hindustan Times

“Delhi’s a nice spinning wicket so there will be some work to do when we get over there.” added the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Ponting, who won three World Cups as a player including two as captain, was part of Australia coach Justin Langer’s coaching staff during last year’s ODI World Cup in England. Ponting had said the young wicketkeeper-batsman could win a lot of games for the IPL side in his new number 4 role and is also a good backup option to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

“He’s a good player of spin, and he’s got such a good cricket brain and a sensible head on his shoulders that I feel he’ll be able to get us across the line in a lot of games (next) year, and also if we have an injury to our current wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant, then obviously he can fill that role nicely for us as well,” opined Pointing.

The IPL season is all set to start from March 29 and the opening game will be played between MI and CSK at Wankhede.