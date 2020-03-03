IND vs NZ | Virat Kohli must adjust his eyesight a bit and practise more, reckons Kapil Dev

World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev says that Indian skipper Virat Kohli needs to practise more on his reflexes and hand-eye coordination as they are probably slowing down. Virat Kohli, who struggled in New Zealand across formats has been facing a lot of backlash ahead of his poor form.

In the two Test matches, Kohli managed just 38 runs at an average of 9.50 — his worst in recent times. He amassed a total of 218 runs in the 11 innings (four T20Is, three ODIs and four Tests) that he played against the Black Caps and ended a pathetic tour with just 14 in his last innings. Captain Kohli also seemed to be struggling against the incoming cherry which once he would easily flick them for four on which the former Indian captain Kapil Dev said that Kohli needs to practise more on his reflexes and hand-eye coordination as they are probably slowing down.

"When you reach a certain age, when you cross 30 then it affects your eyesight. In swings, which used to be his strength, he (Kohli) used to flick them four but now he has been dismissed twice. So I think he needs to adjust his eyesight a bit," said Dev, reported Times Of India.

The Indian squad which was that the number one Test side had to face a crushing defeat at the hands of Black Caps, who made amends following their 5-0 whitewash in the T20Is and came back strongly to win the ODIs and the Test matches — 3-0 and 2-0, respectively after being whitewashed in the T20I’s. Dev had to say that from the age of 18-24, one’s eyesight is at the optimum level but after that, it depends on how an individual works on it.

"When big players start getting bowled or LBW to incoming deliveries then you have to tell them to practise more. It shows that your eyes and your reflexes have slowed down a bit and in no time your strengths turn into your weakness. From 18-24, your eyesight is at the optimum level but after that, it depends on how you work on it," added Dev.

Players like Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Vivian Richards all having faced similar difficulties in their career have successfully been able to score runs consistently. Kapil suggested that when eyesight weakens then one has to tighten up his technique more.

"So Kohli needs to practise more. When your eyesight weakens then you have to tighten up your technique more. The same ball which he used pounce on so quickly, he's getting late on it now. I think the IPL will help him. He will start getting the hang of it. He's a great cricketer, he will definitely realize it himself and make adjustments”, added the 61-year-old.

India will now take on South Africa in the three-match ODI series beginning March 12 in Dharamsala before the IPL.