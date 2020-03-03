IND vs NZ | Virat Kohli is also a human; can have one bad series, reminds MSK Prasad

Today at 9:48 PM
The chief selector MSK Prasad has praised Indian skipper Virat Kohli saying the former is also a human despite his woeful run in the just-concluded New Zealand tour, where he amassed only a total of 218 runs in 11 outings. Prasad also added saying Indian skipper has been a run machine for years.
Skipper Kohli had a disastrous run with the bat and saw his men getting blanked in both ODI and Test series respectively. The former could score only one half-century across 11 innings across three formats and the lack of runs in the Test series was one of the biggest factors behind team’s struggle.
Thus, there has been a lot of debate surrounding Kohli's poor run of form. His tour was such a disaster that he even surpassed his own failures which he went through during India's tour of England in 2014. With many criticising his technique to a lot of former players backing him, the latest to join the bandwagon was India's chief selector MSK Prasad.
“We are talking about a legend who has been a run-machine for many years. He is also a human and he can have one odd series where he doesn’t perform. One series should not go against him, he has been a phenomenal player,” said MSK Prasad as quoted by Hindustan Times.
Kohli, who is known to be the run-machine of Team India, thus ended the trip with his lowest run-tally on a tour where India played all forms of the game. As a result of Kohli's repeated failures, primarily against Tim Southee, India succumbed to series whitewash in ODIs as well as Tests following their heroics in the five T20Is.
