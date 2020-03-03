IND vs NZ | Kohli is very passionate, energetic guy on field, defends Tim Southee

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee on Tuesday defended Virat Kohli saying that the Indian skipper Virat Kohli is a very passionate guy and very energetic in the field. Southee who has played alongside Kohli in the RCB squad in the IPL says Kohli is someone who tries to bring out the best in himself.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli allegedly swore at Kane Williamson during animated celebrations after New Zealand captain’s dismissal on day two of the second Test in which team India lost the game by seven wickets to go down 0-2 in the series. New Zealand pacer Tim Southee on Tuesday defended Virat Kohli’s outburst during the course of the recently-concluded second Test at Christchurch, saying the India captain is a very passionate guy who tries to bring out the best in himself every time he is on the field.

“He’s a very passionate guy… and very energetic in the field. He tries to bring out the best in himself,” expressed Southee, reported the Indian Express.

Southee said both India and New Zealand competed hard in the series but there was no bad blood between them. Following the loss on Monday, one of the local journalists asked about Kohli’s reaction on his behaviour. That did not go down well with the Indian team skipper. Kohli who was upset with the question asked the journalist to come up with a better question.

“You need to find out an answer and come up with a better question. You can’t come here with half questions and half details of what happened. Also if you want to create controversy, this is not the right place. I spoke with the match referee (Madugalle) and he had no issues with what happened,” said Kohli.