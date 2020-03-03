IND vs NZ | Indian team were undone by seam and swing, believes Jeremy Coney

Jeremy Coney believes that India were undone by the seam movement and swing of the Kiwi bowlers as the tourists got rolled over in the two-test series. The former was also surprised by the way Virat Kohli batted, expected more from India reached the country unbeaten in Test Championship.

After abysmal batting displays in both tests, former Blackcaps player Jeremy Coney felt that India didn’t make any mental or technical adjustments which ultimately cost them the two-test series in New Zealand. India batters were all at sea at the hands of Kiwi swing bowlers who troubled them continuously throughout the test series.

Things worsened as the visiting side didn’t try to learn from their mistakes and failed continuously in both the tests. The cricketer-turned-commentator also got surprised at Virat Kohli’s batting prowess as the master batman looked wanting against the moving ball, scoring 38 runs in 4 innings at an average of 9.4.

“There is more bounce in New Zealand pitches than in India, more seam movement and swing too. You need to make mental and technical adjustments. I was surprised by the manner Virat Kohli batted. He was dragging his front foot wider and wider. And he seemed to be going hard at the ball than waiting for it. Swing bothered him,” said Coney as quoted by Cricbuzz.

India reached Kiwi shores after beating South Africa and Bangladesh convincingly at home in Tests. The men in blue had a phenomenal record in tests and were unbeaten in the World Test Championship with 360 points in the kitty. The batsmen were all set for big ones instead the opposite happened when the Kiwi bowlers swung the ball left to right, India batters just danced to their tune, the head was falling over, feet not moving towards the ball and all sorts of confusion arose.

But the crux of the matter was neither of the batsmen apart from Prithvi Shaw once, showed any attacking intent of playing shots. All the batsmen went into their shell which allowed the opposition to mount pressure eventually the batters capitulated under pressure.

“Intent is not just about playing shots. It’s about solid front-foot defence. It can be a sure-footed back-foot defence. Or a good ‘leave’ outside off. They are the No. 1 ranked Test team in the world. I expected more from them. They were undone by both movement and bounce. And the short-pitched deliveries bothered them,” he added.