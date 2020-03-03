ICC Women’s World T20 | Ellyse Perry ruled out of tournament remainder with hamstring injury

Australia’s star-all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup after suffering a high-grade hamstring injury in the game against New Zealand. The Aussies went on to win the clash by four runs and set up a semi-final clash against Group B’s toppers.

Carrying a troublesome hip, Perry was among the ones doubtful to start against the White Ferns. However, her name in the final XI was no major surprise given the stakes in play. The Australia-New Zealand clash at the Junction Oval yesterday was a virtual quarter-final. Australia came away victors but, in the process, lost their star player for the rest of the tournament, including the semi-final clash.

"Ellyse sustained a high-grade right hamstring injury that is expected to keep her out of the game for a significant period of time. We are currently exploring management options and will continue to support Ellyse through her recovery," team doctor Pip Inge said, reported Cricbuzz.

The injury occurred when Perry, who was fielding at mid-off, as she had a shy at the stumps off-balance in an attempt to run out Sophie Devine. The 29-year-old went down immediately and was forced to leave the field. The Aussies, who are favourites to defend their crown despite finishing second in Group A, are yet to decide on Perry’s replacement.

"Ellyse is a key member of our squad and has been for a long period of time and on a personal level we're disappointed that she won't have the opportunity to finish the tournament. We're confident that we have enough depth in the squad to cover her batting and bowling and know whoever gets an opportunity will make a strong contribution," head coach Matthew Mott said.

Australia awaits the result of the West Indies-South Africa to see who they will play in the second semifinal on March 5 at Sydney. If South Africa win, they will top Group B and play the tournament hosts — otherwise, it will be last time’s finalists England, who would be looking for revenge.