ICC Test Rankings | Jasprit Bumrah surges back into top ten; Kohli 25 points behind top-ranked Smith

India headed into the Test series with a 3-0 ODI loss against New Zealand. Immediately, they were put under the pump in the first Test in Wellington, when the Trent Boult and Tim Southee-led Kiwi pace attack took the sting out of India’s batting unit. For the first time, Kohli found himself falling down the pecking order after an aggregate of 17 runs. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, too, struggled to find any sort of momentum, picking up only three wickets in the game. Following that loss, both Bumrah and Kohli found themselves down the order, with Bumrah being pushed out of the top ten rankings for Test bowlers for the first time.