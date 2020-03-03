DY Patil T20 Cup | Good platform to test my body, happy with the century, says Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya revealed that as the ball was in his arc he just backed himself to hit it, after his 39-ball hundred which included eight fours and 10 towering sixes in DY Patil T20 Cup in Mumbai. The former was happy with the way he is shaping up after being away from the game for almost six months.

Hardik Pandya played a whirlwind of an innings where he smoked a 37-ball century in a T20 tournament in Mumbai, making a strong case for his inclusion in India's squad for the upcoming three-match One-day International (ODI) series against South Africa.

The former underwent a surgery last year and was left out of the New Zealand tour after failing a fitness test. Before the injury, the Baroda all-rounder was an integral part of the Indian team across formats but after the surgery, he underwent an intense rehabilitation process to regain the full match-fitness. After the innings, the former said he is happy with the way he is shaping up after being away from the game for almost six months.

"It's fantastic (platform) for someone like me. I have been away for almost six months. This is my second game after a long time. For me it is a good platform to see where I am currently and test my body. I am really happy with the way things have gone," said Hardik as quoted by Times of India.

Playing for Reliance 1 against CAG in a Group C encounter of the 16th DY Patil T20 Cup, Hardik scored 105 runs off just 39 balls, helping his side post 252/5 in 20 overs. During his 39-ball stay at the crease, the latter smashed eight fours and 10 gigantic sixes. The innings was constructed by a strong base where the right-hander focused to on range hitting than anything else.

“If it's there in my arc, I just back myself and go for it. Most of the time, it comes out pretty well. There is no plan that I am going to go out there and smash it,” he added.

The knock may prove timely for the flamboyant all-rounder as India will host South Africa for a three-match ODI series, the first of which will be played on March 12 in Dharamsala.