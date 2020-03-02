VIDEO | Umpire rejects KL Rahul’s 'DRS' request for not offering a shot

In the encounter between Karnataka and Bengal, KL Rahul after being given out caught in front without offering a shot was denied a review. The current limited-DRS system does not allow for a review if the batsman has shouldered arms for an LBW decision, leaving Rahul unsatisfied in the encounter.

Limited-DRS has got off to the worst start, creating the wrong ripple on the domestic circuit for its usage thus far in the three-day of the semi-final stage of the Ranji Trophy. After the players complaining of its use on Day one and two, Day three by far was the worst for the Karnataka side in their clash against Bengal.

Karnataka began Day three on a good note, picking up quick wickets and dismissing Bengal to 161, with a lead of 351 runs. However, when they walked out to bat, they had the worst start to the session when KL Rahul was given out for shouldering the ball in front of the stump to the young pacer Ishan Porel.

The Bengal pacer was confident and put out a ‘celebrappeal’ for the umpire K Srinivasan to give him out. Rahul immediately stood his crease, discussed with the non-striker Ravikumar Samarth in the second of the innings. After an intense discussion between the two, the right-hander went ahead and went to opt for a review, only to be shocked.

The umpire declined Rahul’s appeal and went straight to the batsman to tell him that he cannot opt for the review. The reason for it, the Karnataka batsman did not offer any shot, which took the choice of taking a review from his hand. Meanwhile, at the other end, Porel was busy celebrating, mocking the right-hander by bringing out his own celebration.

