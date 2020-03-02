VIDEO | Suidip Chatterjee survives scare on no-ball after dislodging bails with backfoot

Today at 11:21 AM
You might do everything that is required to have the upperhand but if lady luck is not on your side, then be ready to face the wrath. On a day when Karnataka were desperate for wickets, Sudip Chatterjee gave a freebie by jumping on the stumps but the cruel fate of luck denied the visitors a wicket.
After conceding a massive first-innings lead of 190 runs, Karnataka, who have had a flawless season so far, squandered the advantage to an Anustup Majumdar-inspired Bengal side. The home team looked to have a crack in the second innings once again so as to extend the lead further, but the visitors seemed determined to restrict the run-flow. Ronit More and Abhimanyu Mithun were the wreckers in chief, leaving Bengal flummoxed, but it turned to despair when a wicket was taken away for the second time in the same innings due to no-ball.
On the first delivery of the 30th over, Ronit More bowled a good length delivery to which Sudip Chatterjee went on the backfoot to tuck it onto the leg-side. However, the ball shot in off the surface and losing his balance, the celebrated Bengal No.3 made contact with the stumps through his back foot.
While Karnataka celebrated instantly, the umpires, considering the enormousness of the match, decided to go upstairs for no-ball verification. Heck, it turned out to be exactly opposite of what Karnataka thought of and desperately prayed for as More had indeed stepped overstepped.Chatterjee was given a reprieve and smiles ensued all around the Bengal camp.
