VIDEO | Suidip Chatterjee survives scare on no-ball after dislodging bails with backfoot

After conceding a massive first-innings lead of 190 runs, Karnataka, who have had a flawless season so far, squandered the advantage to an Anustup Majumdar-inspired Bengal side. The home team looked to have a crack in the second innings once again so as to extend the lead further, but the visitors seemed determined to restrict the run-flow. Ronit More and Abhimanyu Mithun were the wreckers in chief, leaving Bengal flummoxed, but it turned to despair when a wicket was taken away for the second time in the same innings due to no-ball.