Twitter reacts to umpire warning India for deliberately attempting to confuse New Zealand batsmen

On the second ball of the fourth over, with the score 7/0, Tom Latham glanced a good length delivery of Umesh down to fine Bumrah at fine leg. There was no double on offer and clearly, the two batsmen were not vying to take two runs, but that is when an Indian fielder - which we do not know who - came up with a genius idea. Just as Blundell and Latham were about to complete the first run, someone from the deep could be heard shouting “TWO”. It was a clear attempt from the fielder to confuse the batsmen and Latham, clearly irked by this, raised a complaint to the on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough.