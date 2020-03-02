Twitter reacts to umpire warning India for deliberately attempting to confuse New Zealand batsmen

Today at 6:07 AM
Trust sport to give us the best examples for the ‘Desperate Times Call for Desperate Measures' saying and that is exactly what India resorted to today - a desperate measure. Defending a modest total of 132, the Indian fielders deliberately tried to confuse the Kiwi batsmen by shouting ‘TWO’.
Heading into Day 3 with a lead of just 97, India needed a monumental effort from their batsmen - Pant, Vihari and Jadeja, to be specific - to make a match out of what looked like a certain New Zealand win. But all Virat Kohli’s men could do was add 34 more runs to their overnight tally of 90, skittled out by the duo of Boult and Southee, meaning New Zealand needed a 132 to seal the match and the series.
But all hope was not lost and with the sky still overcast and the wicket still spicy, the visitors were hoping for their pace trio to dent New Zealand with a few early strikes. To their dismay, though, both Umesh and Bumrah were not able to replicate their counterparts and New Zealand were off the blocks quickly in rather tough conditions. And with the clock ticking, the team resorted to a rather funny desperate measure.
On the second ball of the fourth over, with the score 7/0, Tom Latham glanced a good length delivery of Umesh down to fine Bumrah at fine leg. There was no double on offer and clearly, the two batsmen were not vying to take two runs, but that is when an Indian fielder - which we do not know who - came up with a genius idea. Just as Blundell and Latham were about to complete the first run, someone from the deep could be heard shouting “TWO”. It was a clear attempt from the fielder to confuse the batsmen and Latham, clearly irked by this, raised a complaint to the on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough.
The umpire Kettleborough, who was witness to the incident, then warned Indian skipper Virat Kohli to say that the fake call was not acceptable and was unsportsmanlike. Well, who knew India had it in them to resort to such ‘interesting’ tactics?
Who did that?
March 2, 2020
Was it Kohli?
Guess who's not chattering and babbling from the slips today? #NZvIND— Momin Mehmood Butt (@MominWrites) March 2, 2020
A nightmare for Team India
What happened to be an incredible start to the tour is now turning into a nightmarish conclusion for the visitors.#NZvIND— Momin Mehmood Butt (@MominWrites) March 2, 2020
Not much screaming from the petulant baby in the slips today I see. #NZvIND— Campbell Weal (@thebigdontargue) March 2, 2020
This is such a pleasing sight watching the kiwis thrash these overrated junk Indian bowlers to all parts!!! #NZvIND— El Magnifico (@VishnChipz) March 2, 2020
That's going to be embarrassing for Team India
Another 10 wickets win coming up for New Zealand 🤔 #NZvIND— Bacardi 🥃 (@_cricket07) March 2, 2020
