Twitter reacts to team India's embarrassing whitewash against New Zealand

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side suffered their first whitewash in over 8 years as they lost to New Zealand by 7 wickets in the second Test in Christchurch. The Kiwis produced a remarkable display on Day 3 to embarrass the visitors, and the Twitterati mocked team India for the same.
Clinical performance from the Kiwis
Clinical New Zealand do what their opponents couldn't. Finish off the tail and set it up for the batsmen. Very disappointing morning.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 1, 2020
It hurts to see when no.1 Test side fails miserably. Just hope this fortune gets away when it takes against aussies this year. #NZvIND— Yuvraj Parihar (@YuvrajParihar_) March 2, 2020
Someone please show this tweet to Dada
What's benefits from "BCCI head Dada" to indian cricket... nothing change— Jes Cric (@cric_jes) March 2, 2020
Same selectors same Bevda coach#AskStar #NZvIND
Fantastic display of cricket by NZ
NZ giving India a lesson in how to play in conditions where the ball moves through the air ... They can’t be regarded as a great team till they start winning in places like NZ & England .. #NZvsIND— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 29, 2020
India get thrashed sad display by number one test team - what a surrender. #NZvsIND neither pant nor rahane need another look in.— ninadsheth (@ninadsheth) March 2, 2020
After losing the away series
Every Indian Fan RN : #NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/mihk0tzipA— Naalna Muruku (@beastgiri) March 2, 2020
Friends forever
Kohli at 906 points, had a horrible game. Could even lose 25-27 points.— That Cricket Guy (@Vivek7968) March 2, 2020
Kane at 853, had a chance to overtake Kohli for 2nd Spot. But he failed even more badly. MORAL👇
A FRIEND IN NEED IS A FRIEND INDEED. #NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/Fyc7EkCHaa
Was it poor team selection?
Poor performance in Test by India, first time ever. Pant should be totally replaced by Rahul. #NZvIND— Nihit Lomis (@NLomis) March 2, 2020
New Zealand were brilliant with the bowl.. Made a great comeback after 5-0 loss in T20I.. #NZvIND— Ankit Parikh (@Aparikh_206) March 2, 2020
Embarrassing result for Team India
Outclassed & out played.India were very poor & what hurts the most is the lack of fight.. Mainly from our batter's. Are we really as good as the WC points table shows.Great teams win outside their domain and against good teams. Time for some introspection.#NZvsIND #disappointed— Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) March 2, 2020
How does one explain complete Kiwi dominance over No1 Test team..?!! Am struggling to press the right button..could someone pl help without being abusive or atrociously unkind to any individual..?!!Meanwhile let’s praise NZ fr cool & calculated commitment..& staying Calm/Humble!— Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) March 2, 2020
