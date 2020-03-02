 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to team India's embarrassing whitewash against New Zealand

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:50 AM

    The Virat Kohli-led Indian side suffered their first whitewash in over 8 years as they lost to New Zealand by 7 wickets in the second Test in Christchurch. The Kiwis produced a remarkable display on Day 3 to embarrass the visitors, and the Twitterati mocked team India for the same.

    Clinical performance from the Kiwis

    Someone please show this tweet to Dada

    Fantastic display of cricket by NZ

    After losing the away series

    Friends forever

    Was it poor team selection?

    Embarrassing result for Team India

