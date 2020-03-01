Reports | Asian Cricket Council meeting postponed owing to coronavirus threat

The ACC meeting that was supposed to be held on March 3, to decide the Asia Cup venue, has reportedly been postponed to an indefinite date owing to increasing cases of coronavirus in UAE. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah were set to travel to Dubai to attend the meeting.

The alarming increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the UAE, with 700 fresh cases being reported over the course of the last week, has reportedly led to the postponement of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting that was originally scheduled to be held on March 3.

The meeting, that was set to be attended by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, was set to finalize the venue for the 2020 edition of the Asia Cup but now has been postponed to an indefinite date.

"Ganguly was supposed to leave tonight but the coronavirus scare in the UAE has led to the postponement of the meeting," a BCCI source told PTI in Kolkata.

Alongside Ganguly and Shah, the chairman of PCB Ehsan Mani and CEO Wasim Khan were also expected to attend the meeting and it is believed that the latter did not fly to Dubai on Sunday due to the threat of the deadly virus.

"The chairman of the PCB, Ehsan Mani, is already in Dubai but CEO Wasim Khan didn't fly out on Sunday," a source from the PCB told PTI.

Ganguly, last week, had informed that the tournament will be held in Dubai but a PCB source rebutted to the BCCI President’s claim on Sunday and confirmed that a final decision on the venue would be taken at the now-postponed ACC meeting.