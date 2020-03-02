Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Sought experienced Ashok Dinda’s help before semis, reveals Ishan Porel

Bengal pacer Ishan Porel has revealed that he had sought the advice of experienced, but out-of-favour, Ashok Dinda ahead of their semi-final clash against Karnataka at the Eden Gardens. Porel bagged a five-wicket haul in the first-innings as Karnataka were bowled out for 122 on Sunday.

From 67 for six in their first innings to mounting a more-than-respectable 312 to bowling out a star-studded Karnataka batting line-up cheaply, Bengal have scripted quite the turnaround in the second semi-final of the 2019-20 season. And Porel, who led the attack in exemplary fashion, thanked Dinda’s advice to be disciplined.

“I spoke to him (Ashok Dinda) last night and he asked us to bowl in a disciplined way. He told us, ‘don’t try too much, and just bowl in the right areas and you will get wickets’. It definitely worked. I remembered what he said while bowling. He has so many wickets for Bengal on this wicket and has got a lot more experience,” Porel told IANS.

Though Karnataka were strengthened by the addition of KL Rahul to a lineup which already had the likes of Manish Pandey and Karun Nair, Bengal’s young attack showed a lot patience and discipline to dismiss each one.

“He (Rahul) is a lot more calm and composed. He has got all the time to play the ball. He faces 140kmph bowling all the time. It was easy for him here. He got out to a poor shot because we showed a lot of discipline in our bowling. We are happy that he could not go after us and consumed 67 deliveries for his 26,” Porel said.

The 21-year-old further added that he does not consider it an added pressure on him to lead the Bengal bowling attack at such a tender age.

“We have been bowling well. If you see the Indian attack they back and applaud each other’s performances. The same thing we are doing here. The hard work we have put in is paying off. I’m getting more experience after playing 20-odd matches. I’m more confident now to pitch the ball and get the movement. It is happening naturally to me and I’m not putting in any extra effort. I’m also mentally more aggressive. The off-season training and India A tour has helped,” Porel added.