Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | GUJ v SAU - Chintan Gaja leads Gujarat fightback with fifer

After a thrilling third day of play, it is Gujarat who have their noses in front — despite their hosts starting the day on a high. Gujarat’s sixth-wicket stand between Axar Patel and Rujul Bhatt looked promising for a bit, but Chirag Jani struck just after the first over — not once, but twice to reduce the visitors to 155 for eight. In walked Chintan at No.9, and boy, did he change the course of the match or what! From the second ball of the 18th over of the day till stumps, the day was dominated by that one man alone.