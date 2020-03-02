Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | GUJ v SAU - Chintan Gaja leads Gujarat fightback with fifer

Today at 5:47 PM
An unreal all-round performance from Chintan Gaja — fifty with the bat and a fifer to follow — dragged Gujarat back into the contest against Saurashtra in the first semi-final of the 2019-20 Ranji season at Rajkot. Saurashtra ended the day with a lead of 118 runs with five wickets in hand.
Brief scores:Saurashtra 304 all-out in 127.4 overs (Sheldon Jackson 103; Arzan Nagwaswalla 5-81) & 66/5 (Chetan Sakariya 32*; Chintan Gaja 5-15) lead Gujarat 252 all-out in 87.3 overs (Rujul Bhatt 71; Jaydev Unadkat 3-86) by 118 runs.
After a thrilling third day of play, it is Gujarat who have their noses in front — despite their hosts starting the day on a high. Gujarat’s sixth-wicket stand between Axar Patel and Rujul Bhatt looked promising for a bit, but Chirag Jani struck just after the first over — not once, but twice to reduce the visitors to 155 for eight. In walked Chintan at No.9, and boy, did he change the course of the match or what! From the second ball of the 18th over of the day till stumps, the day was dominated by that one man alone.
He first partnered with Bhatt and took Gujarat out of the massive hole. Bhatt, himself, struck six fours en route a patient 71, while Chintan was ruthless on his opposite numbers, hitting six fours and four sixes on his way to a 103-ball 61. The duo fell eventually, but not before reducing the inevitable first-innings deficit to a touch above 50 runs.
Saurashtra came out with intent but had no answers to what is, arguably, the spell of the entire Ranji season. Chintan’s new-ball burst had the hosts reeling at 15 for five — all five falling to his right-arm medium pace, with three of them on nought. Arpit Vasavada, who was on a pair, and Chetan Sakariya combined to add 51 to the total to ensure Saurashtra didn’t capitulate altogether.
There is still time for that tomorrow — perhaps there will be another twist in this gripping tale.
