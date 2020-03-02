Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | BEN v KAR - Bowlers, Devdutt Padikkal keep Karnataka alive

Today at 6:03 PM
A stellar collective second-innings show from Karnataka’s bowling attack followed by a resilient half-century from Devdutt Padikkal helped Karnataka keep their hopes of a Ranji final alive at Kolkata. Set 352 to win in the fourth innings, Karnataka reached 98 for three at stumps on day three.
Brief scores: Bengal 312 all-out in 92 overs (Anustup Majumdar 149*; Ronit More 3-52) & 161 all-out in 54.4 overs (Sudip Chatterjee 45; Abhimanyu Mithun 4-23) need seven wickets to beat Karnataka 122 all-out in 36.2 overs (Krishnappa Gowtham 31; Ishan Porel 5-39) & 98/3 in 38 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 50*; Ishan Porel 1-19).
When Ronit More struck twice off back-to-back deliveries early in the day, it seemed as though Karnataka would have their sweet revenge for having been bundled out for 122 in their first innings. But a sturdy Anustup Majumdar — who should’ve been dismissed for just one on day two if not for More overstepping — revived the Bengal innings along with Shahbaz Ahmed to push the lead past 350. The duo’s 61-run stand was ended by Krishnappa Gowtham, who cleaned up the Bengal second-innings for 161.
Chasing a stiff target, the visitors got off to the worst possible start, losing star-man KL Rahul in the very first over. Promoted to No.3, Padikkal stitched a half-century stand with opener Ravikumar Samarth, before the latter fell to Akash Deep. Skipper Karun Nair perished cheaply, again, in the final session of play, before Manish Pandey and Padikkal huffed and puffed and batted through to stumps. The young southpaw played some eye-catching strokes to notch up his half-century.
Given that the 22-yard strip at the Eden Gardens is still lively — for both batsmen and bowlers — this match will likely end tomorrow. It is a matter of 254 runs or seven wickets for either of the sides to come on top in the second semi-finals.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Devdutt Padikkal
- Ronit More
- Ishan Porel
- Kl Rahul
- Abhimanyu Mithun
- Krishnappa Gowtham
- Manish Pandey
- Karun Nair
- Ranji Trophy 2019 20
- Bengal Cricket Team
- Karnataka Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.