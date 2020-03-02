Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | BEN v KAR - Bowlers, Devdutt Padikkal keep Karnataka alive

When Ronit More struck twice off back-to-back deliveries early in the day, it seemed as though Karnataka would have their sweet revenge for having been bundled out for 122 in their first innings. But a sturdy Anustup Majumdar — who should’ve been dismissed for just one on day two if not for More overstepping — revived the Bengal innings along with Shahbaz Ahmed to push the lead past 350. The duo’s 61-run stand was ended by Krishnappa Gowtham, who cleaned up the Bengal second-innings for 161.