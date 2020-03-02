IND vs NZ | Quite satisfying to beat world-class India 2-0, elates Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson has admitted that it is quite a satisfying feeling to have beaten the No.1-ranked Test side — and ICC Test Championship table-toppers — India 2-0 at home. Williamson praised the efforts — with both bat and ball — from Kyle Jamieson, who was playing his first two Tests.

Having lost the T20s 0-5, and coming up against an Indian side in a rich vein of form in ODIs and Tests, it seemed like the writing was on the wall for the hosts. But boy the Kiwis turned this tour around spectacularly and how! It is not just that the visitors lost all five matches — three ODIs, two Tests — that followed, it’s that they didn’t really stand a chance in any of them.

Mind you, these Kiwis had just come off a 0-3 drubbing at the hands of the Aussies and the repeated episodes of a Super Over conundrum. And to that extent, the Test series win is supremely satisfying to Williamson & Co.

“Outstanding feeling. A fantastic series from outside and the way the guys stuck in. India are a world-class side and to beat them is quite satisfying. Fairly sporting surfaces in both Tests. I don't think the end result shows how tight that match was,” Williamson said at the post-match presentation, reported Cricbuzz.

Of course, it helps when you have someone to get you out of a jam every time you get into one. And during these two Tests, more importantly with the bat, that role was played to perfection by the tall and exciting Jamieson. The Kiwi skipper had nothing but words of praise for the youngster, who walked away with the Man of the Match award in Christchurch.

“Jamieson's a very exciting talent, and contributed incredibly well with both bat and ball in both games. He's tall and gets bounce which is very helpful in these conditions. The runs he scored in the backend of both games were very valuable. Great progress for him,” Williamson added.