IND vs NZ | Need to accept defeat, iron it out and move on, states Virat Kohli

A dejected Virat Kohli has asked his troops to accept their 0-2 loss to New Zealand, address the issues, and move on as quickly as possible. Kohli noted that Team India had been drawn too much into the difficulty of the conditions in New Zealand, unlike any other overseas tour before.

Despite beating Australia at home in a tough three-match ODI series and crushing the Kiwis away 5-0, three ODI losses and two Test defeats has left the mood around Indian cricket near rock bottom. Kohli, himself, has had a miserable tour overall, with his combined tally across formats (218 runs) just one run more than Shreyas Iyer’s display in the ODIs alone. As questions pour in, Kohli has identified one key problem: India’s mentality.

"[It's] something we failed to do as a batting unit, and I truly believe that we made too much of the conditions from the first day onwards of the first Test. It's something that we as a side have not done at all. We don't go into conditions and think that we might not be able to execute what we want to. We've always gone in with a very positive outlook, and your skill follows how you think,” Kohli said at the post-match press conference, reported ESPNCricinfo.

India’s best (242) and worst (124) displays with the bat came in Christchurch, on conditions less hostile to batting in comparison to the Basin Reserve, where they were bowled out for 165 and 191 in the two innings.

"If you're not clear in your head, then the feet don't move. You're not quite sure whether to play the shot or not, leave the ball or play the ball. I think these sorts of things can creep in, and which have crept in in this series. It's something we have recognised already. It's all mental. I don't see any problem with anyone's game as such. It's mental, and it's something that can happen at this level and we just need to accept it and iron it out and move ahead,” Kohli said.

Though a T20-dominated season is up ahead for the Men in Blue, India will tour overseas after the T20 World Cup to take on Australia in a much-awaited four-match series. Kohli hopes that his troops can back into the positive frame of mind soon enough, with the ICC Test Championship on the line.

"We have performed in difficult conditions in the past as well, and we understand that we were in a good frame of mind when we were playing in those conditions at that period. I think it's about trying to get into that space more often than not. And for that you need to think positively on every day of the Test match, every situation, every session that you are a part of,” Kohli added.