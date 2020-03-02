IND vs NZ | It's been pretty surreal couple of weeks, reveals Kyle Jamieson

Man of the match in Christchurch, Kyle Jamieson revealed that he is enjoying the time of his life ever since making his Test debut in Wellington and that he wants to continue the golden patch. Jamieson returned with a fifer and a strokeful 49 in the first innings to seal a whitewash for the hosts.

A series that attested the supreme Kiwi dominance in the home conditions, Kyle Jamieson emerged as one of the big positives from the tour. He bowled with panache, batted with authority to give a sneak-peak to a brighter future that lies ahead for New Zealand cricket. He, of course, found stamina from the lanky stature but the way he moved the ball both ways while using the short-ball tactic to a fair bit was a reminder of the glorious pace battery that New Zealand keep on producing on a regular basis. Jamieson is indeed happy about it as he looks at a brighter future with glowing eyes.

"It's been a pretty surreal couple of weeks, just to be part of the group and win a couple of matches feels good. Pitch conditions obviously help and trying to find the fuller length and making decisions more often about the length and sometimes natural variations take over," Jamieson said in the post-match presentation, reported Cricbuzz.

In two chances that he got to bat in the series, he grabbed them with open arms, scoring 44 and 49 respectively. His batting was the prime denominator in the first Test, with New Zealand securing a massive first-innings lead. While the Kiwis were all set for a below-200 total in the first innings in Christchurch, Jamieson's innings ensured the Kiwis closed the gap to only seven runs to India's first innings score. After such performances, Jamieson is looking to work on his batting more seriously.

"It's certainly time that I work on a lot on my batting, especially batting lower down the order and in both tests the partnerships down the order have made a difference. Having had a small taste of Test cricket, it's important to work on things and come back better," the Auckland pacer added.