IND vs SA | Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen recalled to South Africa ODI squad

Faf du Plessis , who hasn't played for South Africa in the 50-over format since the World Cup and was rested for the home series against England and Australia, now returned to the side for the India series, bolstering the Saffers' batting unit. During this period du Plessis also quit captaincy handing over the reigns to Quinton de Kock . Van der Dussen, who cemented his spot in the middle order last year, featured in the ODIs against England but has been rested for the ongoing series against Australia.

"It is exciting to see the amount of competition for spots that we have within the team and in the franchises, it's a good headache for us as selectors to have. We are satisfied with our picks for what will certainly be a challenging tour of India. We saw some promising performances last year from the T20 squad that travelled there and we wanted to give a player like George Linde another crack at the conditions which seemed to really suit him," said CSA Independent Selector, Linda Zondi, reported Cricbuzz.