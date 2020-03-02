BAN vs ZIM | Was nervous and felt pressure knowing I would open the batting, admits Liton Das

Liton Das admitted that the news of him having to open in the first ODI against Zimbabwe had him nervous more than anything else. Das also revealed that his nervousness helped him focus even more and notch up his second ODI hundred (126 off 105 balls) to set up a 169-run victory for his team.

When Bangladesh decided to open the batting with Liton Das, it resulted in him scoring his maiden ODI hundred in just his fifth knock in that position, against India in the final of the Asia Cup in 2018. But the elegant right-hander had been pushed down the order for most of Bangladesh's World Cup campaign last year. With Bangladesh playing their first ODI series since July last year, Liton revealed that he was a bit twitchy when he was told to return to the top of the order on the night prior to the opener against Zimbabwe.

"To be honest I was nervous more than anything else from last night because I have not been playing ODIs for a long time as I was not part of the Sri Lanka tour. I knew I would open today and so there was pressure at the back of the mind because I have not been opening for a long time. Probably that nervousness acted positively for me. Because I was nervous I needed to be more focused, I cannot play all my shots despite having it," Liton said on Sunday, reported Cricbuzz.

Usually a free-flowing batsman, Liton was made to wait for 45 deliveries before managing his first boundary. Once he got going, however, there was no stopping the 25-year-old who got to his hundred with 13 fours and two sixes. Bangladesh set up a commanding total of 321, before cleaning up their visitors for 152. The innings, if anything was a reflection of Liton’s maturity and presence of mind.

"I felt because I was nervous I was very focused throughout my stay at the wicket. I have certainly changed over the last two years. Now I know that I have to stay at the wicket for 30 overs if I want to score a hundred in international cricket. I want to play normal cricket for 30 overs. I won't try to push myself and will only hit if it is a loose ball," Liton added.

Keeping the next match in mind, Liton opted to retire hurt on 126 after pulling his hamstring — a decision he does not regret post-match.

"Cricket is a game of frustration because some days you score and some days you won't. When I score I feel if I could score 10 more runs. But it was the right decision to leave (the field) because we have another match coming up,” Liton added.