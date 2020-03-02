IND VS NZ | 50 more runs would have made chase more difficult, reveals Kane Williamson

NZ skipper Kane Williamson believes that their victory in the second Test well inside three days is not a fair reflection of how competitive the match was and If India had scored 50 more runs, the chase would have been much more challenging. He further applauded his team for their performance.

New Zealand won the first Test in Wellington by 10 wickets in little over three days while they completed the second Test win by seven wickets even quicker in Christchurch. The Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson, however, stated that their victory in the second Test well inside three days is not a fair reflection of how competitive the match was and If India had scored 50 more runs, the chase would have been much more challenging.

"It's an outstanding performance. I sort of said it recently but I don't think the result reflected how competitive the match was. Perhaps another 50 more runs from India's perspective would have made it quite a balanced-looking match," revealed Williamson, reported Times Of India.

Both the Test match witnessed a good bowling-friendly wicket in Wellington as well as Christchurch unlike the flat sub-continental tracks. The tracks for two Tests had an ideal balance between bat and ball where it was hard to score runs. Williamson added that it was quite a balanced wicket but runs were difficult to come by.

"Both games were a really good balance in terms of the surface between bat and ball and runs were quite tough to come by. You had to have a little bit of fortune go your way and then try and put a bit of pressure on the bowlers first. A great performance over the last two games from the guys," expressed the Kiwi skipper.

Williamson had no qualms in admitting that tracks were tilted in favour of bowlers as he said to get competitive totals on the board on these surfaces were really pleasing to witness.

"I guess you look at the surfaces and they both were perhaps seam-bowler friendly. But as a batting unit as well, the contributions that were made to get us to parity in the first innings of this game and in Wellington to get competitive totals on the board on these surfaces were really pleasing to see,” added Williamson.

Usually, the tracks at the Basin Reserve and the Hagley Oval flatten out with the passage of time, something that didn't happen during the course of these two Test matches. Williamson said that the sideways movement which they saw throughout was something that was a little bit new for them as well.

“Maybe not so much the sideways movement which we saw throughout. But that made a sporting balance between bat and ball. That was something that was a little bit new for us as well. In the last two games, the reward was a little bit quicker because the surfaces were slightly different to what we have had in the past,” said Williamson

"But at the same time, it's great when you see Test cricket where there is that balance, whether it is early, in the back-end of the game or perhaps the added pace meant that with the sideways movement, perhaps it always had a ball with your name on it," added the 29-year-old.