Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli refusing to review LBW despite Cheteshwar Pujara’s plea

Yet another day, yet another LBW decision involving Virat Kohli. However, this time around, it was different. In an almost first-of-its-kind incident, Kohli, after getting trapped in front by de Grandhomme, left the field without wasting a review, despite his partner Pujara pleading him to do so.
Virat Kohli has been the centre of attention in this tour for all the wrong reasons. Firsty, he’s become a running meme on the internet for his inability to win the toss. Secondly, his obsession towards batsmen showing ‘intent’ has not gone down well with many and last but not the least, he’s received a lot of flack for his reviewing which, honestly, has been atrocious. The Indian skipper holds the infamous record of having successfully overturned just TWO of the FOURTEEN decisions he’s reviewed and his review in the first innings of this Test - one where the hawkeye showed the ball hitting the middle of middle stump - infuriated many, who blasted Kohli for being a tad egoistic.
Well, less than 24 hours after taking the abomination of a review, Kohli was once again in the spotlight. Batting on 14, with India having already lost both their openers, Kohli was struck on the pads by a Colin de Grandhomme delivery that nipped back and trapped him in front. As the Kiwis went up in unison, the umpire took no time to raise his dreaded finger. And to be honest, it did look stone dead to the naked eye.
All the attention was now on Kohli - not because he got out, but because people were curious to see if he was once again going to exhaust a review to console himself. However, to everyone’s astonishment, Kohli started walking off the field, almost giving away an ‘Enough is enough. I’m not going to waste more reviews’ impression. But that’s not all there is to it. As the Indian skipper was walking off, his partner, Pujara, pleaded him from the non-strikers’ end to review it, but Kohli, who looked defeated and deflated, turned his partner’s request down and walked back to the dressing room.
Alas, it turned out to be the right decision, as hawkeye projected the ball to crash on to middle and leg stump. Well, who knew Kohli had it in him to do what he did?
Kohli refused to take the review
March 1, 2020
This time Pujara asked Kohli to take DRS
Kohli knew he was plumbed! Better sense prevailed no review wasted #NZvIND— ADF NEPAL (@AdiansNepal) March 1, 2020
Though pujara was trying to stop him!
End of nightmare
Kohli knew he was plumb
#NZvsIND Again Kohli out , this time rarely he does not use DRS , though Pujara is suggesting . But looks plumb LBW . Rare ,slight dip in form for kohli .— Vijay Sriram Iyengar (@Sriram_sv) March 1, 2020
Not often you see such numbers for Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli-2,19,3,14— aman dhoundiyal (@aman_dhoundiyal) March 1, 2020
4 innings
Total runs-38
Kyle Jamieson-44,49
2 innings
Total runs-93
Trent Boult-38,1*
2 innings
Total runs-39
M. Shami-20,2*,16
3 innings
Total runs-38
Surely the worst series for Virat Kohli.😞🙁#NZvIND#ViratKohli
Bad series for Kohli
Dismal performance by Kohli yet again...— Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) March 1, 2020
Get ready for 2 Kohli centuries against South Africa and his fans ready to declare him greatest ever for contributing in the meaningless bilateral series.— Misanthrope (@Lost_Poet_) March 1, 2020
Can't get worse
Kohli will still say that he’s batting well and nothing to worry about lmao— ‘ (@cuckinfrazy_) March 1, 2020
This guy had the gall to abuse pujara n vihari when can't get into 30s when ball moves around— s (@slaychau) March 1, 2020
