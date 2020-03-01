Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli refusing to review LBW despite Cheteshwar Pujara’s plea

Yet another day, yet another LBW decision involving Virat Kohli. However, this time around, it was different. In an almost first-of-its-kind incident, Kohli, after getting trapped in front by de Grandhomme, left the field without wasting a review, despite his partner Pujara pleading him to do so.

Virat Kohli has been the centre of attention in this tour for all the wrong reasons. Firsty, he’s become a running meme on the internet for his inability to win the toss. Secondly, his obsession towards batsmen showing ‘intent’ has not gone down well with many and last but not the least, he’s received a lot of flack for his reviewing which, honestly, has been atrocious. The Indian skipper holds the infamous record of having successfully overturned just TWO of the FOURTEEN decisions he’s reviewed and his review in the first innings of this Test - one where the hawkeye showed the ball hitting the middle of middle stump - infuriated many, who blasted Kohli for being a tad egoistic.

Well, less than 24 hours after taking the abomination of a review, Kohli was once again in the spotlight. Batting on 14, with India having already lost both their openers, Kohli was struck on the pads by a Colin de Grandhomme delivery that nipped back and trapped him in front. As the Kiwis went up in unison, the umpire took no time to raise his dreaded finger. And to be honest, it did look stone dead to the naked eye.

All the attention was now on Kohli - not because he got out, but because people were curious to see if he was once again going to exhaust a review to console himself. However, to everyone’s astonishment, Kohli started walking off the field, almost giving away an ‘Enough is enough. I’m not going to waste more reviews’ impression. But that’s not all there is to it. As the Indian skipper was walking off, his partner, Pujara, pleaded him from the non-strikers’ end to review it, but Kohli, who looked defeated and deflated, turned his partner’s request down and walked back to the dressing room.

Alas, it turned out to be the right decision, as hawkeye projected the ball to crash on to middle and leg stump. Well, who knew Kohli had it in him to do what he did?

Kohli refused to take the review

This time Pujara asked Kohli to take DRS

Kohli knew he was plumbed! Better sense prevailed no review wasted #NZvIND

Though pujara was trying to stop him!

End of nightmare — ADF NEPAL (@AdiansNepal) March 1, 2020

Kohli knew he was plumb

#NZvsIND Again Kohli out , this time rarely he does not use DRS , though Pujara is suggesting . But looks plumb LBW . Rare ,slight dip in form for kohli . — Vijay Sriram Iyengar (@Sriram_sv) March 1, 2020

Not often you see such numbers for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli-2,19,3,14

4 innings

Total runs-38



Kyle Jamieson-44,49

2 innings

Total runs-93



Trent Boult-38,1*

2 innings

Total runs-39



M. Shami-20,2*,16

3 innings

Total runs-38



Surely the worst series for Virat Kohli.😞🙁#NZvIND#ViratKohli — aman dhoundiyal (@aman_dhoundiyal) March 1, 2020

Bad series for Kohli

Dismal performance by Kohli yet again... — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) March 1, 2020

Get ready for 2 Kohli centuries against South Africa and his fans ready to declare him greatest ever for contributing in the meaningless bilateral series. — Misanthrope (@Lost_Poet_) March 1, 2020

Can't get worse

Kohli will still say that he’s batting well and nothing to worry about lmao — ‘ (@cuckinfrazy_) March 1, 2020

This guy had the gall to abuse pujara n vihari when can't get into 30s when ball moves around — s (@slaychau) March 1, 2020